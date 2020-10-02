When three-time champion Chennai Superkings arrived in the UAE to play in the current tournament, no one would have imagined that after 13 matches of the league, she would be eighth at the bottom of the points table with one win and two defeats. The team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently in a situation where questions are being raised in view of the initial performance unlike expected.

The good thing is that there is still a long time left. The time has come for the ‘Whistle Podu’ Yellow Army to change gears and dispel doubts. He now faces Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. The team headed by David Warner is at number seven in the points table, just above CSK.

See, points table of IPL-2020, which team is on which number

The positive thing for Hyderabad, however, is that in the last match, its bowling unit showed the courage and opened the account of the team’s victory in the third match. Before the match between Chennai and former champions Hyderabad, the team that played the IPL final eight times, know what could be the possible playing-XI?



Bravo and Rayudu expected to return

CSK had to bear the brunt of not playing the next two matches due to injury from veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu, who won the Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament. The good thing is that Rayudu has recovered from a muscle strain and is expected to play against Hyderabad. Another good news for the team is that it can also get the services of Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who had missed the first three matches due to injury.



Expected Playing XI

Chennai Superkings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Sam Karan, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood / Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan