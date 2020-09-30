In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, a different kind of war is going on this year. This match is between the Indian wicketkeeper batsmen. KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant have a different competition going on. Although KL Rahul leads the race to make his place in the limited overs Indian team, the most pressure is on young Rishabh Pant. The pressure on Pant, who was once considered the natural successor of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), has increased significantly.Kings XI Punjab captain and wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul has performed brilliantly. Rahul has scored 222 runs at an average of 111 this season. This includes the first century of this season and a half-century. Rahul’s form is very good and at the same time playing the role of captaincy well.

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals is also not far behind. Samson has scored 159 runs in two innings for the Royals at an average of 79.50. In both innings he has scored a half century and has been the man of the match. Samson is batting with a rhythm. On social media, he was also said to be included in Team India.

Apart from this, in the case of Ishan Kishan, he has impressed in a single match. The left-handed batsman, who played for Mumbai Indians in the league, scored a 99-ball 58 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kishan hit nine sixes in his innings. With the help of his innings, the Mumbai team was able to reach the match to the super over. However the Royal Challengers (RCB) won the Super Over.

In such a situation, the pressure has increased on Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals. On Tuesday, he had a chance to prove himself as a hero. His team needed 120 runs in 12 overs when he came out to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Eight wickets were in hand. He made a steady start and hit two consecutive sixes in the 13th over. Wickets were falling around him but Pant had reached close to 30 runs. He seemed to be able to win his team.

He had scored 31 and 37 runs in the last two innings. In such a situation, he had a chance to become a hero in this match. He was caught out at deep square leg off Rashid Khan. And after winning two consecutive matches of the season, Delhi got their first defeat of the season. There have been a total of 11 matches in IPL-13 so far and each team has registered at least one win.