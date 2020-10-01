Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa admitted that his team failed to reconcile with Dubai’s wicket after registering two wins on a pitch conducive for Sharjah’s batting against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) The main reason for the defeat was 37 runs.
He said, “We have played different types of cricket and even today we adopted the same attitude in batting.” The Royals performed this poorly after achieving a record target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab.
Uthappa said, ‘We had a big target in the last match. That match gave us a lot of morale. Apart from this, we felt that the wicket would play well. We could have taken a little more time to adjust to the fast pace of the wicket and then dominated the bowlers.
