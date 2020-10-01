Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa admitted that his team failed to reconcile with Dubai’s wicket after registering two wins on a pitch conducive for Sharjah’s batting against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) The main reason for the defeat was 37 runs.

The Royals had a target of 175 runs, but their score in front of KKR bowlers was 88 for eight at one time. Tom Curren reduced the margin of defeat by scoring an unbeaten 54. Uthappa told the virtual press conference after the match, “Later in the match the wicket slowed down a lot and the ball was stopping and coming to the bat. Certainly we could have taken some time to adjust to dominate the bowlers.

He said, “We have played different types of cricket and even today we adopted the same attitude in batting.” The Royals performed this poorly after achieving a record target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab.

Uthappa said, ‘We had a big target in the last match. That match gave us a lot of morale. Apart from this, we felt that the wicket would play well. We could have taken a little more time to adjust to the fast pace of the wicket and then dominated the bowlers.