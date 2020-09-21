In the match played in Dubai, Delhi Capitals opened their account in the 13th Indian Premier League by defeating Kings XI Punjab in a super over. Punjab’s team chased 158 runs to chase down a target of 157 runs in 20 overs and the match reached the super over, where Delhi won. When Punjab came on to bat in the second innings, they gave away their five wickets for 55 runs. However, later Mayank Agarwal (89 off 60 balls, seven fours, four sixes) showed a good view of restraint and aggression and scored his highest score in the IPL. With this innings, Kings XI recovered from 55 for five and scored 157 for eight.

The match has been thoroughly analyzed by Virender Sehwag on his Instagram post, but in his own style. In his post titled ‘Veeru’s meeting’, Sehwag lashed out at the Punjab batsmen, saying that they were in such a hurry to go to the dressing room as if Corona was vaccinated there for free. Sehwag also enjoyed on this occasion the Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw.

He said, “I have pity for Prithvi Shaw’s condition. Because at first he had Shikhar Dhawan run out and laughed himself out. Prithvi Shaw must have been playing 100 percent in my mind that I have Shikki Pa Have run out, now how will I face them, better than that I can quarantine in the ground itself. “

Sehwag was very appreciative of Punjab bowlers, especially Mohammad Shami. He said, “At one point of time, Shami reminded Delhi of Ammi and the ball was coming out of his hand as if arrows were coming out of Arjuna’s Gandiva in the Mahabharata.” On Delhi’s batting, Sehwag said, “Pant and Shreyas Iyer all got off to a good start, but Delhi was still in the ICU. Then Dr. Stoinis came and took away all his grief. He made Jordan travel to Charo Dham. Battered 30 runs in one over and also completed his half-century. “