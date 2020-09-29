Mumbai Indians’ decision not to send aggressive batting Ishaan Kishan to bat in the super over may have surprised many but the team’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene defended the strategy saying that he had confidence in his experienced players Was that they would complete the work. Chasing a 202-run target from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai’s team bounced back thanks to innings from wicketkeeper batsman Kishan (99) and Kieron Pollard (60). The result of the match however came from a super over where the defending champions team decided to send Hardik Pandya along with Pollard. This strategy however failed and Navdeep Saini’s team could muster only seven runs in the over and lost the match.

Rohit Sharma told, why Ishan Kishan did not get batting in super over

Jayawardene said that Kishan was feeling tired after playing a long innings. The Sri Lankan coach said in the press conference after the match that if you could see then he (Kishan) was very tired at that time and we were thinking that we need some fresh players who can play big shots. He said that it is easy to say later but Pollard and Hardik have done a good job in the Super Over in the past, two experienced players who are capable of doing the job. The coach said that you have to take risks regarding these decisions and they can go in anyone’s favor. Anything could have happened if we had scored 10 or 12 runs.

Anushka excited over Virat’s team RCB’s win, gave this reaction

Jayawardene admitted that even for a bowler with the ability of Jasprit Bumrah, defending seven runs was extremely difficult. He said that in the super over we could not score runs on three balls, this is where we lost. We lost the wicket and then played two balls empty. Jayawardene said that he had lost the wickets early so that was the message for Kishan to take the match to the end. He said that in the middle overs, we wanted him to bat till the end. We knew that he could put his bowlers under pressure so the message for him was to stay till the end as we lost a few wickets. He did a great job and also took risks, he played some great shots. Jayawardene said that the partnership between him and Pollard was excellent and he had almost won us over.