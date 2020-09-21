Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming is impressed by the attitude of the team’s debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that his contribution in the first match of the IPL has helped star all-rounder Dwayne recover from injury. Bravo did not let the absence go away.

Curren played a key role in CSK’s first win against Mumbai Indians in the first match of the 13th season of IPL on Saturday. He bowled 18 runs off just six balls after impressive bowling which helped CSK’s team start with a win.

“Dwayne (Bravo) was a big loss to lose and Sam made up for it,” Fleming said on CSK’s website ahead of the match against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday. What impressed us is his attitude and his attitude gets better as he gets in rhythm. Any captain can instantly rely on his all-rounder skills and can play shots as he played. “

When the team needed 29 runs off 17 balls to win, then CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni surprised everyone by sending Curren to bat before him. On Bravo’s injury, the former New Zealand captain said that the West Indies all-rounder is recovering well and there is no need to hurry up given Curren’s performance.

He said, “Bravo is making good progress, we are working closely with him to make it 100 percent fit.” We have to play three matches in a row, so we will focus on one match at a time and observe it every time we train. “Bravo said,” Bravo’s pressure on Sam’s performance has eased a bit, but he is not in the world. One of the best players and his availability for selection is very important for us. “