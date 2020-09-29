England and Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Chris Jordan believes that to cope with the pressure of death overs, the bowler must have a sense of humor. Considered a death-overs specialist, Jordan proved costly in the match against Delhi Capitals and conceded 30 runs in an over.

A week later, Rahul Tewatia gave Rajasthan Royals a miraculous win by hitting five sixes in the over of Sheldon Cottrell of Punjab.

“What happened to Sheldon can happen to anyone,” Jordan said. Bowling in death overs is a laughing joke because you are putting the ball in front of the world’s best hitters. “

He said, “At that time every batsman wants to hit sixes. In such a situation, it is important for the bowler to remain calm. He should focus on his work and I bowl with that thought. “

Jordan said, “In this format, batsmen get incredible shots.” In such a situation, you can be free from stress by laughing and joking. We are living in such times anyway (due to Corona epidemic) that getting a chance to play on the field is a boon. “