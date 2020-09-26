Chennai Super Kings have lost their second consecutive match in the Indian Premier League 2020. Delhi Capitals beat them by 44 runs. Delhi scored 175 for 3 wickets after being invited to bat first. After the first innings of the match, Chennai were looking for an edge but their batsmen came under constant pressure and finally the team could score only 131 runs for 7 wickets. Even though the IPL 2020 is the initial stage, but the three-time champion team has some flaws. There are some questions in front of the team, which they will have to find answers soon.Dhoni said in the presentation after the match that the team needs to show strength at the beginning of the innings. The pair of Shane Watson and Murali Vijay added just 23 runs in 4.2 overs. Both batsmen were unable to keep pace with the pace of the ball on the wicket. His timing was not sitting. Neither batsmen were able to play big shots, nor were they changing ends easily. The team’s dependence on Faf du Plessis has become too much and he has to think about it. While Delhi scored 36 runs in the Powerplay, Chennai lost two wickets for 34 runs in the same initial six overs.

Could not redeem spinners

Looking at the spinners from Chennai and Delhi, they seem to have made the most difference. Both Delhi spinners Akshar Patel and Amit Mishra bowled tightly and kept the Chennai batsmen at bay. He did not give length and line to the Chennai batsmen to hit. Patel gave 18 and Mishra 23 runs in four overs. Dhoni missed a trick that he could have sent a left-handed batsman in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat in the middle overs. The left-handed batsman could have proved more effective against left-arm spinner Patel and leg-spinner Mishra. Dhoni had batsmen like Sam Karan and Ravindra Jadeja.

Leave too much for the end

Chennai needed around 80 runs in the last 5 overs. The Chennai team has done so many times and perhaps the team management of Delhi knew very well that Dhoni could repeat it. In such a situation, he kept Kagiso Rabada among the best fast bowlers in the world. Rabada has troubled Dhoni before and in this match, he showed that it is not easy to score runs on his bowling. He takes a combination of speed with precise line and length, which makes him quite deadly.

Dhoni coming down the batting order

Dhoni is coming to bat for the seventh consecutive time. However, he says that he is still experimenting. Also, he has not batted for a long time. Due to all these reasons, he is coming down. But batting so low for a batsman like Dhoni is not right. No battle can be won by fighting backwards. Dhoni said that even if there is less in the middle order, then they should come up on their own and take responsibility. Especially in chasing runs, Chennai needs players who can sustain the run.

Pick bowling first

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, Dhoni’s argument was that later dew and in such a situation batting becomes easy. The ball hits the bat well. Apart from this, it is also difficult for the spinners of the front team to grip the ball. But on both occasions this bet did not appear to work. The Delhi spinners not only bowled accurately but also did not get enough dew to help the Chennai batsmen. The rest of his team took so much pressure in the beginning that they found it difficult to score runs. Apart from this, if you look at the seven matches so far, except the first match (Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings), then the team batting first has won in all the other matches. The pitches in the UAE are slow and it becomes more difficult to play strokes after an innings. In such a situation, only the team batting before the situation seems to be in advantage.