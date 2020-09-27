Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Saturday, thanks to an unbeaten half-century by young batsman Shubman Gill and a disciplined performance by the bowlers led by Pat Cummins. Sunrisers batted first, scoring 142 runs for four wickets. In response, KKR scored 145 runs losing three wickets with two overs remaining. Gill remained unbeaten on 70 off 62 balls with five fours and two sixes while Morgan scored 42 off 29 balls which included three fours and two sixes. After the match, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik has praised Shubman Gill.

After the Kolkata Knight Riders victory, Dinesh Karthik in his statement credited the win to opener Shubman Gill, saying that the fact that we are capable of preparing the youth, it is nice to see the youngsters doing well. I want Gill to enjoy his journey in cricket similarly without pressure.

He further said that if you know what run chase you have to do, then it is quite good. We are working really hard and hopefully we will get results. We have a lot of all-rounders in our team, which I think is a good thing for us because I can use them whenever I want and it is a privilege for me to use them.

The start of the KKR team was very poor in response to the target of 143 runs from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Opener batsman Sunil Narayan returned to the pavilion without opening an account. However, Nitish Rana, who came to bat after this, played an explosive innings of 22 runs off 11 balls and shared a 37-run partnership with Shubman Gill. This was followed by an unbreakable 92-run partnership between Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill, which led to the Kolkata Knight Riders’ collapse.