new Delhi: In IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Teotia is winning the hearts of all with his stormy innings. On Sunday, Tewatia played a brilliant innings of 45 not out with the help of four fours and two sixes in 28 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this match, Rajasthan defeated Hyderabad by five wickets. Even before this, Tewatia has achieved headlines by playing a tremendous innings of 53 against Punjab.

Rahul Tewatia’s explosive batting in the 13th season of the IPL released in the UAE may surprise many, but those who have played with him for a long time know what Tewatia has the ability to do. Tewatia played with a broken leg in the Dehradun Gold Cup tournament after the end of the IPL last year, where he smashed 197 against the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Tewatia plays for the Irker department and former Delhi Ranji player Praveen Thapar is the captain of that team.

Thapar told IANS, “During a match, he (Tewatia) had a yorker on his right leg and had a fracture on his leg. Our next match was against FCI and he did not want to play in that match. He Was saying I can’t play. “

Thapar said, “We were saying that he did not need to run and only needed to bat. After that he went to bat, but in the beginning he was struggling with pain. When the ball was going too far , He was then taking a single and not taking a double. “

He said, “He was successful in scoring a half-century and he told me that he cannot continue it. I told him that after making 50 he should play big shots. He made the next 50 runs from only 15 to 20 balls.” . He had reached 100 in the 22nd over. He continued it and unfortunately he was dismissed for 197 runs. “

Tevatiya has been watching Thapar’s game ever since he was 14 years old. He has also played for Malviya Club in Delhi. Apart from this, he has also played in the DDCA League in 2007-08.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav is Tevatiya’s childhood coach. He told IANS, “He was already bowling leg-spin and he was also a good batsman. The most important thing I immediately noticed was his eagerness and willingness to play. His game suited the shorter formats. He was always good at batting. I would always tell him to focus more on his batting because it is easier to make it to the playing XI if a batsman is an all-rounder in shorter formats. “

Yadav said, “There were already three leg leg spinners in Haryana at that time – Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jayant Yadav. So I asked him to focus on his batting. I told him that batting will take you forward.” Tewatia has so far scored 189 runs from 124 balls in IPL-13 while he was able to score only 89 runs in the last five seasons.

