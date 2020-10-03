In the Indian Premier League 2020, there will be a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played three matches so far and have won two of them. Rajasthan’s team is in fifth place while Bangalore’s team is in sixth place. Both teams will try to win the match and add two more points to the points table.The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2020 will be played on Saturday (3 October 2020).

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match be played in IPL 2020?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match be played in IPL 2020?

In the IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played from 3:30 pm Indian time.

Where can you see the live score and update of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2020?

You can see the live score and update of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2020 at nbt.in.