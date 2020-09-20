The Indian Premier League 2020 has started with the match of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. There will be a match between the two teams of North India on Sunday. There will be a match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Delhi Capitals will be commanded by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will be led by Kings XI Punjab.Kings XI have won four matches in the last five matches between the two teams. Overall, there have been 24 matches in the IPL between the two teams so far, of which Punjab has won 14 and Delhi have won 10 matches.

You need to know these things before the match

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab be played in IPL 2020?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab be played in the Indian Premier League 2020?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2020 will be played on Sunday, 20 September 2020.

At what time will the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab be played in the Indian Premier League 2020?

In the Indian Premier League 2020, the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will be played from 7.30 pm Indian time.

When and how can you see live updates of the match of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020?

You can see the live score and update of the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 on nbt.in.

Possible XI

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyer Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Kings xi punjab

KL Rahul (Captain / Wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Krishmappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujib-ur-Rehman