The 5th match of IPL between defending champion Mumbai Indians and former winner Kolkata Knight Riders is to be played in Abu Dhabi today i.e. Wednesday. If the team captained by Dinesh Karthik would like to start with a win in the KKR season, the four-time winner, led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will try to bounce back from the previous match.

The Mumbai team lost to the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the season, while this is the first match of the KKR led by Dinesh Karthik.



Let us know where you can watch live streaming and live telecast of this match.



When will the 5th match of IPL-2020 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The fifth match of the 13th edition of IPL will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday 23 September.

Where will the 5th match of IPL-2020 be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

The 5th match of IPL-2020 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will compete

What time does the 5th match of IPL-2020 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?

The 5th match of IPL-2020 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time. The toss will be at 7 pm.

Where can you watch live telecast of the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

You can watch the second live T20I match of the series between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on many channels of Star Sports. You can also see live updates and scorecards of the match on nbt.in.