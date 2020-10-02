The 14th match of IPL -2020 between three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is to be played in Dubai today i.e. Friday. Chennai, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, started the season victorious and defeated Mumbai Indians but then lost the next two matches. Hyderabad also lost in 2 out of 3 matches.

Now Chennai and Hyderabad will be face to face. Hyderabad lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, then also lost to KKR in Abu Dhabi but defeated Delhi Capitals.

When will the 14th match of IPL-2020 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The 14th match of the 13th edition of IPL between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played on Friday 2 October.



Where will the 14th match of IPL-2020 be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The 14th match of IPL-2020 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played in Dubai.

What time does the 14th match of IPL-2020 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) start?

The 14th match of IPL-2020 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time. The toss will be at 7 pm.

Where can you watch live telecast of the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

You can watch the second live T20I match of the series between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on many channels of Star Sports.