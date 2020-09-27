The 9th match of IPL between former champions Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab is to be played in Sharjah today i.e. Sunday. Lokesh Rahul’s captaincy team Punjab had to face defeat in the first match of the season against Delhi Capitals but in the second match, they made a great comeback and defeated Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore by a big margin of 97 runs.

Punjab now face Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals, who defeated three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the last match.

Let us know where you can watch live streaming and live telecast of this match.



When will the 9th match of IPL-2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?

The 9th match of the 13th edition of IPL between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be played on Sunday 27 September.

Where will the 9th match of IPL-2020 be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The 9th match of IPL-2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be played at the Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.



What time will the 9th match of IPL-2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) start?

The 9th match of IPL-2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time. The toss will be at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

You can watch the live telecast of the second T20I match of the series between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on many channels of Star Sports. You can also see live updates and scorecards of the match on nbt.in.