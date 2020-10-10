The Rajasthan Royals had to face defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Delhi Capitals, who were performing brilliantly in the match played in Sharjah on Friday and this was their fourth defeat this season. Yashaswi Jaiswal scored the most runs for Rajasthan in this match, but could not stop the defeat. Yashaswi smashed 34 off 36 balls with the help of 1 fours and 2 sixes, but the Royals failed to reach the target due to continuous wickets falling from the other end.

In the way Yashasvi was batting and gradually increasing his run speed, he came under target of fans on social media. After this, a former Indian cricketer who became a commentator came out in support of Yashswi. Surrounding those who questioned the young cricketer Yashasvi, Akash Chopra asked him a question via Twitter.

He tweeted, “Before criticizing the 19-year-old cricketer, please ask yourself what you were doing when you were 19 years old. The young player you are making fun of, they are under-19 cricket. I have played for Team India. He was also the ‘Man of the Tournament’ in the U19 World Cup and has scored a double century in List-A cricket while playing for Mumbai. “

Before mocking a 19yo cricketer, please ask yourself — what were you doing when you were 19? The kid you’re making fun of has already represented India at U-19 level, was Man of the Tournament at the World Cup & has scored a double-century in List-A cricket for Mumbai #YashasviBhav – Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2020

Delhi Capitals recorded their fifth win this season on Friday, beating Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs. The Delhi Capitals have now reached the top, beating Mumbai Indians in the point table. Talking about the eight teams, all of them have played at least five matches and Delhi Capitals is the only team that has lost in a single match. Rajasthan Royals remain at the seventh position after this defeat, but the team’s net run-rate has fallen further.