Kolkata Knight Riders young batsman Shubhaman Gill said after playing an unbeaten 70-run match-winning innings in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday that he had practiced good power hitting in the last one-two years, which gave him full advantage. 21-year-old Gill proved his talent with an unbeaten 70 off 62 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes to give his team a resounding victory and become ‘Player of the Match’.

Gill said after the match that the ball was not spin much and it was easy to play field shots. To his vigorous blows, Gill said, “I had practiced power hitting well in the last two years. I think it was important for us to win. We bowled well and we had to do well with the bat to carry forward the bowlers’ success. ”

On the 92-run match-winning unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket with England’s Eoin Morgan, Gill said, “There was no long talk between us and we were just trying to focus on what the bowler wanted to do.” Huh. As an opener, I have a responsibility to take the team to the victory floor. “

Morgan, who hit three fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 42 off 29 balls, said, “It feels good to win. It is a long tournament, but this win will give us rhythm and confidence. ” Morgan said that the team did not perform well against Mumbai Indians, but in this match they won because of the bowlers. He praised Gill’s innings and said, “To be honest, I didn’t tell him much. It is a pleasure to watch his batting. He is very talented and has a hunger to learn and I would like to bat with him again. He certainly deserves this success. “