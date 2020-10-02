Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has launched a unique ‘mentorship’ program to strengthen the bonding between the players in the team by connecting young cricketers of the team with their like-minded seniors who refine their skills Can. RCB coach Mike Hewson described the unique initiative that each of the team’s cricketers have been paired with another player on the team, giving everyone a chance to learn, be mentors and share their experience.

For example, young opener Devdutt Padikkal has been linked to captain Virat Kohli, while fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been linked to veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn. “The mentorship program is something that Simon Katich is very excited about,” Hessen said in a video released on the team’s Twitter page. This is happening in many sports. When you have players who are willing to share their experience then this is a good chance to gain that experience. The most experienced players share their experiences with the youth and the older players also learn something from the youth. “

IPL 2020: ‘Punjab bowlers get Mumbai Indians batting Diwali sale’, Sehwag trolls KXIP

He said, “So we see who we are pairing with and whom we think they can spend some time together outside of practice. You can talk to the game by understanding each other. “Hewson said,” For example Navdeep Saini has been associated with Dale Steyn. Steyn has gained a lot in fast bowling and understands the game closely. Navdeep Saini He is talented and wants to bowl fast so there is nothing better than both of them sitting together talking on fast bowling. “

He said that for Padikkal there can be no better mentor than Kohli. “Devadatta Paddikkal is paired with Virat Kohli,” Hessen said. There cannot be a better mentor for a young player than them. They are ambitious and bat in one place in the batting order. “

Veteran fast bowler Courtney Walsh becomes head coach of West Indies women’s cricket team

He said that the event is part of bringing players closer to each other for the ongoing Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates. “The players get closer to each other then they work together as a team under pressure when they are on the field.” RCB have so far recorded two wins in three matches. His next match is against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.