Mumbai Indians bowling mentor Zaheer Khan has said that Kieron Pollard’s superb form at the beginning of the Indian Premier League are ‘great’ signs for the team. Pollard scored an unbeaten 60 off 24 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last two matches, while an unbeaten 47 off 20 balls against Kings XI Punjab.

Zaheer said in an interview put on the Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians, “It is fantastic for him (Pollard) to be in such form with the ongoing tournament in the Caribbean (Caribbean Premier League) and he has continued this form , Which is very important and we always trust him. “He said,” It is a good sign for us whenever Pollard is in good form at the beginning. “

Former India fast bowler Zaheer is happy with the team’s performance in the first four matches of the tournament. Mumbai have won two matches so far, while they suffered a super over against the Bangalore team, while losing the last over against the Chennai Super Kings. “Overall, we are very happy with the way things have been for us and we will continue to perform like this in the tournament even further,” said Zaheer. Our preparation is superb and we are motivating our players. “

Zaheer also praised Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond, who has come with complete preparation and is making elaborate plans for the bowlers. “Shane Bond works very hard so that the plans are ready for all the bowlers, it is good to have experienced fast bowlers (Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah) in us,” he said.