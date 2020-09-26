Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming, after suffering a loss in two of the opening three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), admitted that his team was ‘a little disorganized’ and it was clear for them to advance to the tournament. Strategy is required. Fleming said some key players were not available for selection which affected the team combination.

After losing the match against Delhi Capitals by 44 runs on Friday, he said, “We are a bit disorganized at the moment. We are missing some key players and we are trying to create a balance that can make us competitive. We are looking at taking the players according to the pitches here. “

He said, “Every wicket here is very different from the other and we don’t have Ambati Rayudu, (Suresh) Raina and some players in batting. We are trying to find a way or a combination of using players. We have learned a lot in three days. “

When the coach of the three-time champion team was asked not to send Sam Curren or Ravindra Jadeja up the batting order against Delhi, he said that the team had tried the scheme in the first two matches.

“We have a lot of options in batting, so we are a little disorganized,” Fleming said. So, we need a clear plan. We are not getting a good start or big innings from the top order. “