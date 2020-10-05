Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that despite poor results, his team continued to rely on its players and the form of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson exemplified that their decision was right. Opening Watson scored a 53-ball 83 in the fifth match, which helped Chennai beat Kings XI Punjab by ten wickets on Sunday after a hat-trick. He said that we try to improve and when the players are right, we support them far and wide. Asked what Watson did to overcome poor form, Fleming said “nothing”.

Fleming said in an online post-match response that it helps because players know they will get more opportunities. We rely on fixing our deficiencies rather than team changes. You don’t even know if change will work or not. He said that this is the strength of an experienced player. Had he been in poor form at the nets then there was problem but he was playing well. It is a matter of time. His form is very important to us.

Despite winning by ten wickets, the coach said that his team is not in the best form. He said that such a performance would cover a lot but we are not in the best form. Faf du Plessis was playing well and now Watson has also returned to form. Chennai Super Kings recovered from three successive defeats in the IPL on Sunday to register a one-sided win against Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets.

With this win, CSK has reached number six in the points table, while Punjab is ranked eighth at the bottom of the fourth defeat. In this match, Punjab had scored a good 178 runs thanks to the half-century of captain KL Rahul and the blistering innings of Nicholas Pooran, but Chennai lost the wickets without the help of vigorous innings of opener Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. Made a unilateral win by 10 wickets.

