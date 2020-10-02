Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that when off-spinner Krishnappa Gautam came to the 20th over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab, he and his fellow batsman Kieron Pollard were very happy and he Also got 25 runs in the over.

Pollard (47 not out) hit three sixes in that over, while Hardik (30 not out) hit a six. With this, Mumbai managed to score 191 runs for four wickets. Both of them added 67 runs from the last 23 balls. Mumbai won the match by 48 runs. Talking to his elder brother Krunal on the Mumbai Indians YouTube channel, Hardik told how he felt after handing the ball to Gautam.

“It was a mouth watering feeling when the off-spinner came in to do his 20th over,” said Hardik. Whoever missed both of us (Hardik and Pollard) would have to stand at the non-striker end and today was my turn. I missed playing long shots off two balls and Pollard hit sixes as many balls he played (of that over). “

The 26-year-old all-rounder said that he always enjoyed batting with the West Indies player. He said, “Whenever me and Pollard batted like this, it was fantastic and I always enjoyed it. When I landed at the crease, the message was clear that I have to play long shots and get the score to where it is difficult for the Kings XI Punjab. “Hardik said,” We did not score a target of 191 runs, but we Lucky that Pollard again played an important role. “