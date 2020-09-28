Leg-spinner Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals said on Monday that Rahul Tewatia has performed optimistically by playing innings which made a place in the IPL legends. Tewatia and Amit Mishra are both from Haryana and played for Delhi Capitals in 2018. Tewatia, playing for Rajasthan Royals, turned the match against Kings XI Punjab by hitting five sixes in the 18th over.

“He was focusing on his batting,” Mishra said before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The way he played yesterday, it bodes well for the future of Haryana cricket. I want him to continue playing the same way. “He said,” I thought he could play well, but the way he played yesterday, I didn’t even think. Sometimes you can focus so much. That you can turn the situation to suit you. Such an innings is not seen again and again. It will be one of the best innings of his life. “

Mishra said that Abu Dhabi’s pitch was helpful to the batsmen. He said, “We have not practiced on this wicket, but it is helpful for the batsmen.” A bit slow and the batsman is getting time to play the shot. “About Delhi coach Ricky Ponting, he said,” He has played for so long that he is aware of the mood of the players. Confidence in someone Lacking or overconfidence, he knows what to say. He always talks positively and has learned a lot from him about teaming up with the players. “

On the other hand, ‘Man of the Match’ Samson praised Teotia, saying, “It was Tewatia’s very brave innings.” He never gave up. I could see that he (during their partnership) was not able to contact the ball, but he did not give up and he has the ability to score 30 runs in an over from an international player. He will be very important for us in the tournament. “

It was a shocking decision to send this leg spinner first to bat. Samson said it was a result of the thinking of the coach and the team’s director. “It was the thinking of our coach Andrew McDonald and Zubin (Director of Cricket),” he said. He has worked hard on Teotia. I thought he was a full leg spinner but the team management had tested his batting abilities in the practice match. “