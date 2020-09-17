The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September. The first match is to be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma comes to bat mostly in the middle-order in the IPL. Considered the world’s most successful opener in international cricket, Rohit spoke about his batting order ahead of the tournament. Rohit said that he will keep all the options open regarding his batting position.

Rohit had started the innings in the previous tournament and also became the team champion, although Rohit said that he can bat on any order, as the team management would like. In response to a question from Hindustan Times at a virtual press conference, Rohit said, ‘I think last year I started the innings in the entire tournament. I will do it this year too. I will keep all the options open, wherever the team needs me, I will bat on that order. I’ll be glad to.’

IPL 2020: These are the five best ways to watch online LIVE IPL matches

He further said, ‘I like to bat in the top order, I have been doing this for a long time and enjoy it. When I play for India too, I tell the management to keep all the options of the batting order open. I will do the same here. ‘ Rohit played opener in just two innings out of 30 innings in 2017 and 2018. This move did not bring much success for Rohit himself. These two IPL seasons were the worst seasons of Rohit’s career.

Rohit once again stunned everyone with his answer in the press conference

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Culper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Kunal Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McLeanigan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishan Kishan.

MSD, Rohit to Jadeja, Pandya, know CSK-MI players salary

Schedule of league matches of Mumbai Indians-