Half of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has ended and 31 matches have been played in the tournament. Almost every team has played its 7 matches. Mid-season window transfer has been opened for the players’ exchange after half of the IPL 2020 journey, which will be closed on 17 October. In such a situation, this is going to be a good chance for every team to overcome their weaknesses and create a better team combination. In this post, you will tell how players will be transferred and which rules will have to be followed by every team.

According to the mid-season window transfer in the IPL, teams can make changes to their squad if they wish. That is, if one team wants to add a player from the other team to their team, then they can do so by 17 October. However, some rules have also been made for this, according to which, if the front team releases that player, then only they can move to another team. This means that during this window transfer, the player cannot change the team on his own, he must agree to both his team (of which he is a part) and the team in which he wants to go.

According to its second rule, a player can be transferred to another team only if he has played 2 or fewer matches from his team this season. That is, if a player has played more than 2 matches on behalf of a team, then he cannot be a part of this window transfer. To participate in this transfer process, every team must play 7 matches in the tournament. The window transfer was initiated in the IPL last year and Rull’s player of that year could be transferred only if he has not played a single match for that team.

There are many such players in IPL 2020, who have not got much chance this season. Some big names are also included in this list, who have not got much opportunity to show their game so far. Strong players like Chris Gayle, Ajinkya Rahane, Sandeep Lamichane, Imran Tahir have also appeared on the bench for much time this season.