The legendary West Indies batsman and captain Brian Lara is heavily influenced by Rishabh Pant’s game being considered the successor of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Team India. Rishabh Pant’s performance in the IPL has been decent. With his bat, the tournament has yielded 171 runs in five matches at a strike rate of around 140. Lara has openly praised Pant, saying that the improvement in Rishabh Pant’s ‘off side’ game will add a new dimension to his game and he will become a great batsman in the coming days.

Lara said in Star Sports ‘Cricket Live’ that he (Pant) is a key player for the Delhi Capitals. He has also greatly improved his game. He further said that I am talking about his batting and the improvements made in that department. Lara said that Pant managed to understand that he was only putting good shots in the ‘on side’. He greatly improved the matter.

Lara said that when he made his mark, he wanted to play almost every ball in the ‘leg side’. It will be clear if you see their way of scoring runs. He said that I think he (Pant) managed to understand that he was not getting success and he then looked at improving the game of ‘off side’.

Lara said that Pant now has the ability to score runs in every direction of the field. The former left-hander said that the changes he has made are visible. He now has the ability to score runs in every part of the field. This will increase the concerns of the bowlers. He said that this is a big improvement. I believe this young batsman has a long way to go.

