Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that despite poor results, his team continued to rely on its players and the form of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson exemplified that his decision was correct. .

Opening Watson scored a 53-ball 83 in the fifth match, which helped Chennai beat Kings XI Punjab by ten wickets on Sunday after a hat-trick of defeats.

Fleming said in an online response after the match, ‘It helps because players know they will get more opportunities. We rely on fixing our deficiencies rather than team changes. You don’t even know if change will work or not.

He said, “We try to improve and when the players are right, we support them far and wide.” Asked what Watson did to overcome poor form, Fleming said, “Nothing.” He said, ‘This is the strength of an experienced player. Had he been in poor form at the nets then there was problem but he was playing well. It is a matter of time. His form is very important to us.

Despite winning by ten wickets, the coach said that his team is not in the best form. He said, ‘A lot is covered by such performances but we are not in the best form. Faf was playing well and now Watson has also returned to form.