Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming admitted that his team was ‘just a little disorganized’ after facing a loss in two of the opening three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was clear to advance to the tournament. Strategy is required.Fleming said some key players were not available for selection which affected the team combination. After losing the match against Delhi Capitals by 44 runs on Friday, he said, ‘We are a bit disorganized at the moment. We are missing some key players and we are trying to create a balance that can make us competitive. We are trying to pick players according to the pitches here.

He said, ‘Every wicket here is quite different from the other and in our batting there is no Ambati Rayudu, (Suresh) Raina and some players. We are trying to find a way or a combination of using players. We have learned a lot in three days.

When the coach of the three-time champion team was asked not to send Sam Karan or Ravindra Jadeja up the batting order against Delhi, he said that the team had tried the scheme in two matches earlier. Fleming said, ‘We have a lot of options in batting, so we are a bit disorganized. So, we need a clear plan. We are not getting a good start or big innings from the top order.