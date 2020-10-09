Rajasthan Royals’ team’s performance in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League has been mixed so far. In the IPL (IPL2020) being played in the UAE, the Royals started with two emphatic victories, but the team has lost in the last three consecutive matches. The team is clearly missing the England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the middle order. However, the good news for the team is that Stokes is about to finish his six-day quarantine period soon and is desperate to return to the field. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals team has shared a video of Stokes’ quarantine period on social media, where Stokes is seen enjoying these six days in a very different style.

Stokes’ Quarantine Period

The Rajasthan Royals team has shared a video of the six-day quarantine period of Stokes on its Twitter handle. In this video, Stokes is trying to spend these difficult six days by doing various activities. Inside this video, Stokes has shown the things inside his room in a great way. Stokes is also seen doing a tremendous training session in this video, which is going viral on social media. Not only this, Ben Stokes also keeps a close watch on Rajasthan matches during his quarantine time.

Does Eoin Morgan suggest captain Dinesh Karthik of his own free will?

Stokes may return to Hyderabad team

Ben Stokes’ six-day quarantine period is about to end soon and Stokes may return to the final eleven in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Sunday (October 11). Significantly, Ben Stokes’ father is suffering from a serious illness such as brain cancer, due to which Stokes left the series against Pakistan and left for New Zealand to meet his father.

Clash of Rajasthan with Delhi Capitals

In the 23rd match of IPL 2020, today (Friday) the Rajasthan team will face off against the Delhi Capitals, who are in very good form this season. has suffered. However, this match between the two teams is to be played in Sharjah, where the Rajasthan team has won both matches so far. At the same time, the Delhi team has played a match at the ground in Sharjah, where the team defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs.

Border over the demand of India on AUS tour, said – we should not bow down