Royal Challengers Bangalore team’s performance in the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League has been very good. The batsmen played an important role in the victory of the team in the initial matches, while in the last few matches, the bowlers of the team have given RCB a unilateral victory. Washington Sundar has been a big contributor to the RCB team’s position in this situation, due to their performance during Powerplay, Bangalore’s team has been able to prevent the front team from reaching the big goal. In a special conversation with us, Sundar told that captain Kohli also has a big hand behind his performance and he also practices it separately in the nets to bowl in Powerplay. Let’s know how this season was so successful Washinton Sundar.

How much has Virat Kohli played in your success and how have you benefited from being his captain?

Virat Kohli as captain has been a big role in my success. I have been playing under his captaincy for the last three years, he always backs me up. Kohli has shown great confidence in me and has kept me motivated. If I am bowling so brilliantly this season in the powerplay, then Virat has a hand in that too, because as a spin bowler you have to believe in your captain for you to bowl in the first 6 overs, which Kohli did on me. is.

Prepare for different bowling nets in Powerplay?

Of course, I bowl according to the powerplay inside the nets. I tell the batsmen that they have to bat according to this field. I try to bowl as much as possible while keeping the Powerplay field in mind. Apart from this, I also practice bowling in the middle overs a bit.

Despite bowling in Powerplay, your economy has been inside 5. Does the strategy remain against the batsmen?

I try to release the ball as late as I can and I keep an eye on the batsmen’s feet, so that I can understand what he is going to try. My effort is to bowl wicket to wicket and I can release the ball late.

How much benefit does Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have in the dressing room?

Very much, the energy level of both these players is very good and seeing them, every player of the team gets motivation. There is a lot to learn from both these players. AB de Villiers is a super human, what he does on the field is amazing, it is impossible to do like him, but he gets to learn a lot from him.

How do you adjust your bowling according to the pitches?

I do not try to adjust my bowling according to the pitches. I try to adjust my bowling according to the batsmen. I try to guess what the batsman wants to do and then release his ball accordingly.

Mumbai scored over 200 runs against your team, but how did you stay quite economical in that match?

I did not try to do anything different in that match too, just trying to bowl on the right line length and the result was in my favor. I was just guessing what the batsman was going to do and bowling accordingly.

You have got a chance to bat at number five in the previous matches, how ready are you if you get a chance to play above?

I am fully prepared to bat above. I have also done a lot of work on my batting at the time of lockdown and if I get a chance in batting, I would love to contribute with the bat in RCB’s win.