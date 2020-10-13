The performance of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, RCB) team in the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League has been very good so far. With the win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR, KKR), the team reached the top three in the point table. In the initial matches, the team won on the basis of batting, but in the last few matches, the bowlers of the team have also shown excellent performance with the ball. However, for RCB, Washington Sundar has been such a bowler who has contributed to the team’s victory from the very first match. In this post, we will tell you how Sundar has turned Bangalore’s fortunes this season with his spinning balls.

Washington may have taken just 5 wickets in 7 matches played in the IPL 2020, but their economy during the season has been just 4.90. Sundar has proved to be the biggest weapon of Captain Kohli this season, Virat has used him in Powerplay since the beginning. Bowling in the beautiful powerplay does not give the batsmen any opportunity to open their hands, due to which the pressure on the batsmen to make big shots increases and they give their wicket as a gift. The pressure created by Washington also benefits other bowlers in the team. Sundar manages to control the pace of runs by coming in the middle overs as well, due to which RCB does not allow the front team to reach big scores.

Sundar bowled very economically against KKR at the small ground in Sharjah, bowling batsmen like Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan for just 20 runs in 4 overs. Not only this, against RCB this year, in the matches where Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians scored more than 200 runs, Sundar was quite economical. Against Punjab, he was given 2 overs by Captain Kohli, in which he gave just 13 runs. Mumbai batsmen may have scored 201 runs beating the RCB bowlers fiercely, but no one tried to play a big shot against Sundar, in that match Washington Sundar conceded 12 runs in the 4-over spell. Had taken the wicket of This shows how beautiful Sundar has proved to be for Bangalore from Ged this season. He has the power to make big shots with the ball as well as the bat, which is why captain Kohli sends him above the aggressive batsman Shivam Dubey. This season has emerged as a player for the handsome captain Kohli, who has reduced the odds of RCB in every way and if Washington continues to perform amazingly in the upcoming matches with the ball, then believe Kohli to lift the IPL Trophy for 12 years May this wish be fulfilled this year.