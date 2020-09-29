Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Washington Sundar is strongly influenced by his team’s superstar partner AB de Villiers and believes that South Africa’s ability to do many things including wicketkeeping for this aggressive batsman brings balance to his Indian Premier League team . De Villiers played the wicketkeeper on Monday during RCB’s win against defending champions Mumbai Indians. He replaced wicket-keeper Josh Philip in the form of a struggling form. De Villiers also hit a half-century in 24 balls, for which he was adjudged Man of the Match.

After the match Sundar said that he is wondering if there is any such thing in this world which de Villiers cannot do. In the context of 36-year-old de Villiers, who retired from international cricket, Sundar said, “Tell me one thing that he cannot do, he does whatever the team needs from him. He is happy to do it and he has been doing it for RCB for years. “He said,” It gives a lot of balance and his wicketkeeping helps bowlers as well and is a win-win situation for the team. . “

In the context of Monday’s match, Sundar said that fast bowler Navdeep Saini showed his passion by giving just seven runs in the super over. Sundar said, “He (Saini) is doing brilliantly, not only this year but for the last few years.” He is quite good and he is getting stronger. “He said,” When Hardik (Pandya) and Pollard were at the crease in the super over, giving just seven runs is fantastic. It shows his passion and success in that. How hungry, it should be credited. “

While more than 400 runs were scored in the match, Sundar took one wicket for 12 runs in his four overs and looked satisfied with his performance. He said, “I came up with a strategy for this match and I am happy that I got it Role Found. I enjoyed bowling in Powerplay. It is a lot of fun when two veteran batsmen are playing and there are only two fielders outside the circle. “Sundar said,” I am happy that the captain trusts me so much. “