David Warner surprised everyone when he played young leg-spinner Abdul Samad in the IPL-13 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) in front of him. After the match, Warner said on his decision that he had confidence in Samad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was injured while throwing the second ball of the 19th over. For this reason, this over was completed by Khaleel Ahmed and the last over was part of Samad.

Warner said, “I supported him. I didn’t have a choice either. Khalil bowled five balls. We tried to finish the match in the same over. Abhishek Sharma could give the over but Samad’s length and I went with him because of the way he was bowling.

In this match, two young players Priyam Garg and Abhishek (Abhishek) were instrumental in helping Hyderabad reach a respectable score. Both of them shared 77 runs to get the team out of the difficult situation and gave a score that the team was able to defend.

Regarding the youth, Warner said, ‘I am happy to see that our players are doing well. I have the same message to these youth that play your game. This is going to be difficult for them. I had asked him what would be a good score. He said that 150, but we reached between 160-170.