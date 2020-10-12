Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a thrilling match played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Hyderabad scored 159 runs in the first play. Chasing a target of 160 runs, Rajasthan managed to get the target even after losing three wickets for 26 runs and five wickets for 78 runs thereafter. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner looked disappointed after losing the match.

David Warner said after the defeat against Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling match that his team could not maintain the rhythm in the end and it was disappointing to lose the winning match in the last over. Hyderabad had scored 158 against Rajasthan. Chasing the target, Rajasthan did not have a good start and their three wickets fell for 26 runs. But thanks to the excellent innings of Rahul Tewatia (45 not out) and Ryan Parag (42 not out) in the end overs, Rajasthan won the match by five wickets with one ball remaining.

Tewatiya said, what plan did Ryan Ryan do after falling 5 wickets

Warner said that we could not maintain our rhythm but this happens in cricket many times. We have brought Rashid before and we try to stop the run but Tewatia and Ryan played a great game. We wanted to play according to our strategy but things did not go as expected. We bowled poorly on poor occasions. But many positive things also came out of this match and we will take them to the next match.

He said that we need to work on such a pitch. We have to see how the team first six overs and how to increase the score and bowl in the middle order. I had to bat well here and I did it in the middle overs. We included Vijay Shankar in place of Abdul Samad. We had the right to play Vijay in the middle overs in the big boundary.

Tewatiya and Khalil Ahmed in the last over