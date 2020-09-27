In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK by 16 runs and made their journey debut with a win. The biggest role in CSK’s victory was played by young batsman Sanju Samson. Samson scored 74 runs off just 32 balls. Shane Warne said after Samson’s innings that he was surprised about Sanju not being part of Team India in all formats.

Warne said, “Sanju Samson is an amazing player. I have been saying this for a long time and I believe that I have seen such a player after a long time. I am surprised that he does not play in all formats for India.

Warne believes that Sanju has a class to play in all formats. He said, “He is a good player and he has all the shots and class. I am sure that performing consistently well will help the Royals win the IPL. I hope I will see him playing in all three formats for India.

Sanju Samson has been performing well in the Indian Premier League for the last seven years. Sanju Samson has scored 2283 runs in 90 innings of 94 matches of IPL at an average of 28.19. Sanju has scored two centuries and 11 half-centuries in the IPL.

But compared to the IPL, Sanju has got the opportunity to play only four Twenty-Twenty matches in international cricket. Earlier this year, Sanju Samson became part of Team India on the New Zealand tour.

