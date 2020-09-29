Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, competing for their first title in the Indian Premier League (IPL), played a tie match against four-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday. Both teams scored 201 runs in the scheduled overs. After this, the result of the match came in a super over in which RCB won the match and took the match to their name. Playing first in this match, Virat Kohli’s team, batting brilliantly, scored 201 runs at the loss of three wickets. After this, chasing the target of 202 runs, Mumbai Indians also pushed to win the match completely. Mumbai responded by taking advantage of RCB’s poor fielding and poor death bowling, adding 80 runs in the last four overs to score 201 runs for five wickets to take the match to a super over. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has trolled him in a funny manner after the Bangalore bowlers had scored a lot of runs in the last over.

Virender Sehwag enjoyed a lot in his program ‘Meet of the Veeru’ when the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers, who were on the verge of victory at one time, got runs in the last over. He said, “If you want entertainment in your life, don’t believe anything or not but trust the death bowling of Royal Challengers Bangalore.” Because they take the won match to super over. Well, Chiku’s team won this match against last year’s champion.

The team’s score was 122-4 after 16 overs of the Mumbai Indians innings in this match. Ishaan Kishan and the dangerous Kieron Pollard were batting at this time. From here Mumbai needed 80 runs in 24 balls to win. It is never easy to score so many balls. Kishan and Pollard scored 27 runs in the over of Adam Zampa, who came here to put the 17th over of the innings, while Chahal scored 22 runs in the next over. That is, 49 runs were scored in two overs. Mumbai needed 31 runs from 12 balls to win from here. Navdeep Saini conceded 12 runs in the 19th over. 19 runs were needed to win the last over, which was joined by Pollard and Ishaan Kishan. Kishan was unfortunate though and missed a century by just 1 run.

