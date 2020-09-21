On the day of Super Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the audience got to see an exciting match when the tie between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals was tied. In the match, Delhi scored a challenging score of 157 for eight in 20 overs thanks to an explosive half-century knock of 53 off Marcus Stoinis with the help of seven fours and three sixes in just 21 balls, while Punjab also scored eight wickets in 20 overs. Scored 157 runs and the match was tied. The match now went to the Super Over for a decision in which Delhi won easily. After the match, former cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed anger over the umpire’s decision that he was called short after completion of the run.

Sehwag was angry at the match umpire Nitin Menon’s decision by tweeting that ‘Nicholas Pooran was fired twice but I do not agree with the choice of man of the match. The umpire who gave the short run should have been the man of the match. It was not a short run and that made a difference of match.

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb – Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

In this match, Kings XI Punjab needed 21 runs to win the last 10 balls. Manyak was in a good rhythm and at the other end was England fast bowler Chris Jordan. Kagiso Rabada came in to bowl for Delhi in 19 overs. Manyak hit a brilliant four off his second ball. On the next ball he completed two runs. It was called a short run by umpire Nitin Menon.

According to the umpire, Jordan did not keep the bat inside the crease while completing his first run. Due to this Punjab got only one run, but in TV replays it was clearly known that Jordan had placed the bat inside the crease. As a result, the match was tied and Punjab lost in the Super Over. Delhi all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant all-round game.

