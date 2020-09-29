On Monday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling match. The scores of both teams were equal in the prescribed 20 overs. The result of the match came in the Super Over (RCB vs MI Super Over) where the team captained by Virat Kohli came out heavily on Rohit Sharma.Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli looked very happy with this win. Kohli said during the match presentation, ‘I don’t have words at the moment. It was a very volatile contest. Kohli praised the team of Mumbai Indians. He said that he played quite well and with restraint. The RCB captain said that the match went to the end and we tried to do the things that we wanted to do.

Kohli said, “We got a close win and we really want to focus on such small things on the field.” Virat and AB de Villiers came out to bat in the Super Over. To this, the captain said that we considered which batsmen would be able to run and take two runs under these circumstances, and that is why I and AB got on the ground. It was a matter of landing on the field and taking responsibility.

Bangalore’s team though won the match but dropped some catches. Kohli also acknowledged that there is a need to work on the fielding of the team. He said, ‘We need to work on fielding. If we had taken advantage of the chances then this match would not have come so close. Bangalore’s team missed two catches by Pollard in an over by Adam Jampa.



Praise for Saini’s Super Over

The responsibility of throwing a super over for Royal Challengers Bangalore was given to young Navdeep Saini. On this, Kohli said that Saini threw a brilliant over in front of Hardik (Pandya) and Pollard. I think the big boundary gave him the confidence to throw the yorker, as he has speed and he also threw the wide yorker well. I think we did well enough to score two. It is very important to score two points in this tournament start.