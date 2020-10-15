The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently being held in the UAE. Today on Thursday, the 31st match of the tournament is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore-Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah. After winning the toss in this match, RCB captain Virat Kohli decided to bat after winning the toss. Virat did not make any change in his team for this match and fielded the team from the previous match. After landing in this match, Virat Kohli has made a special record in his name.

Virat Kohli For RCB 1st match vs KKR (2008)

100th match vs MI (2013)

200th match vs KXIP (Today) *#RCBvKXIP – CricBeat (@Cric_beat) October 15, 2020

Virat has now become the first cricketer to play 200 T20 cricket matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had earlier played 184 matches in the IPL for RCB, while between 2009 and 2011 he played 15 matches in the Champions Trophy League. Virat has returned to form in this IPL which was missing in the opening round of the tournament. Anushka Sharma is also present in the UAE to support her and the team.

Virat Kohli has fielded the same team as in the previous match, while KL Rahul has made three changes for this match. He has replaced Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Murugan Ashwin in place of Mandeep Singh, Prabhasimran Singh and Mujib ur Rehman. Virat’s RCB team has done well this time compared to the last few seasons. Currently RCB are third in the points table with 10 points after winning five out of seven matches. With this performance there is a strong possibility that the team will definitely make a place in the playoffs.

