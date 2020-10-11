Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has said that the innings played in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL-13 has helped him regain his form. Kohli batted in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians on 28 September, where he led his team to victory. Kohli then played an unbeaten 90-run knock against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Man of the match was elected for his innings.

It was on his innings that Bangalore challenged Chennai by 170 runs, in front of which the three-time winner lost the match by 37 runs. Kohli had scored 43 and an unbeaten 72 in the last two matches before the match against Chennai. Before that he was able to score 14, 1 and 3 runs. Kohli said after the Chennai match, ‘Earlier, I was thinking of doing a lot more. If you think more about responsibilities, it will increase the burden on you and you will not be able to play as a player. For the success of the team it is necessary to have your skills.

He said, ‘The super over where I had to score and there I was out and we lost the match. After that I started enjoying training and then the next few sessions were very good in terms of batting. I was hitting the ball well in the last match too and wanted the same today. Training has also helped in all these days.

Kohli completed his half-century off 39 balls against Chennai and then added 37 runs off 13 balls. The captain said, “Instead of hitting every single ball, I was trying to understand the circumstances. This is the experience and by playing a lot of cricket, especially playing T20 cricket, I have understood enough that if you are set then you can hit in the death overs.