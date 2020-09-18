Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, launched their anthem a day before the 13th season of IPL. RCB posted a video on social media on Friday in which the new anthem has been released. RCB’s first match will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 September.

In the anthem video, along with captain Virat Kohli, veteran batsman AB de Villiers, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, clips of team players, support staff and practice sessions have also been put. Apart from this, the fun players are also seen in the video.

Read, Virat gave a special message to Modi on his birthday, PM also congratulated Anushka

In view of the ever increasing corona virus cases in India, the 13th season of IPL is to be played in the UAE. The first match will be played tomorrow i.e. on Saturday between the four-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won the IPL Trophy even once. The Virat Kohli-led team, despite being a stalwart, is hoping for the title next season. RCB will also salute Kovid-Heroes this year and will have ‘My Kovid Heroes’ written on their jerseys.