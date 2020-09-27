Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (Asebi) team would like to overcome their fast bowling shortcomings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on Monday. RCB started with a win in the tournament but their batting against Kings XI Punjab shattered like cards and the team had to face a crushing defeat of 97 runs. Captain Kohli also failed to play big innings (14 and one run) in these matches and he would like to spend some time in the field in this match.

The opening order batsmen will have to play big innings

Opener Devdutt Padiqkal started his IPL career with a brilliant half-century, but he could not do much against Kings XI Punjab. This young batsman will have to try to maintain consistency.

Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch would like to convert his innings into match-winning performances, while the same veteran AB de Villiers is seen in a brilliant rhythm. The lower order of the team is not that strong and it is expected that de Villiers will fill this shortcoming by putting big shots in the overs of Akhiri. It is not clear whether South African all-rounder Chris Maurice, who has been sidelined in two matches due to a hamstring injury, will be available for selection.

IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP: Rajasthan and Punjab’s playing eleven could be such, learn pitch report and match prediction

Mohammad Siraj can get a place

In bowling, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has managed to leave an impact, while in fast bowling, apart from Navdeep Saini, the other bowlers have not been able to stop the run. Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav have proved expensive so far. This great South African player is expected to get a place in the last 11 but Mohammad Siraj can be fielded in place of Yadav. England all-rounder Moeen Ali is a great option for the middle order but due to regular wicketkeeping by Josh Phillip, he can join the team instead of Dale Steyn.

Rohit Sharma came to the rhythm

Mumbai Indians, led by India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, have made a comeback after losing the first match. The team performed well against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rohit’s rhythm in this match and Suryakumar Yadav’s great batting is a positive aspect for the team. One change that the team can make in the final 11 is that Ishan Kishan may get a chance to replace Sourav Tiwari.

IPL 2020: Captain David Warner raging after a crushing defeat, he has been fiercely beaten

Hardik Pandya will not bowl at the moment

In bowling too, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard are good options but coach Mahela Jayawardene has made it clear that he does not want to take any risk by bowling to Hardik who is returning after a long time. Jasprit Bumrah, who performed average against Chennai, is relieved by the great comeback against KKR. James Pattinson and Tret Bolt are also in rhythm.

Teams as follows:

RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dubey, Chris Maurice, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Jampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali , Josh Phillip, Pawan Negi, Pawan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattison, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLeanagan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culpert Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quintone de Cock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Afridi’s disputed statement about PM Modi, blamed for no cricket between India and Pakistan