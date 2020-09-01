The Royal Challengers Bangalore team is practicing heavily in wait for their first IPL title. This team, captained by Virat Kohli, once again participated in the practice session on Tuesday. Some pictures have been shared from the official Twitter handle of the IPL in which other players of RCB team including Virat are seen practicing.

In view of the ever increasing corona cases in India, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played in the UAE from 19 September. For this, all the teams have reached UAE and are in practice. However, his practice has not started due to 2 players from Chennai Super Kings, captained by veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and some members of the support staff coming to Kovid-19 positive.

Apart from Captain Kohli, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar were also seen practicing bowling in pictures shared on social media.

Due to this epidemic in India, cricket activities were put on break since March, due to which the players could not even practice. Players are now practicing vigorously before the IPL starts in the UAE.



Before this, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the four-time IPL champion team Mumbai Indians, was seen practicing vigorously for the 13th season.