Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has written a special message, sharing the picture on social media with Ab de Villiers. He wrote- The most special thing about the game is that you share it with your teammates during your journey. The game is beautiful. Please tell that often Virat Kohli writes this kind of message for his colleagues.

This picture is of the match against Mumbai Indians, which was decided by a super over after the tie. Virat Kohli hit the winning four. This picture is going viral on Instagram. It has received more than 1.4 million likes in a few hours.

It is noteworthy that Indian team captain Virat Kohli and former South African captain AB de Villiers are considered very close friends. In many cases, the two not only openly support each other, but often praise on camera as well. Very few people will know that Kohli is fondly called De Villiers by Biscuit.

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and De Villiers have been together in Bangalore since 2011. In the same year, De Villiers was associated with this franchise. He is now the most important member of the team. Even after retiring from international cricket, his stature has not diminished in this team. Talking about this season, he has performed well in every match. He has so far scored 134 runs in 3 matches. It includes two half-centuries.