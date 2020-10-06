Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli made a record as soon as he landed in the match against Delhi Capitals. Kohli became the highest player to play T20 matches for a team when he landed in Dubai on Monday. Kohli had the 197th match for Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is the highest T20 match for any single team. Kohli broke the record of James Hildreth, who has played 196 T20 matches for Somerset.England’s Samit Patel is third and Mahendra Singh Dhoni is in fourth place. Patel has played 191 Tests for Nottinghamshaar and Dhoni 189 for Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli smashed 43 against the Delhi Capitals though he could not save his team from a big 59-run defeat. Kohli decided to bowl first after winning the toss on Sunday. The Delhi batsmen performed well and scored 196 for 4 wickets. Stoinis made his team reach here by scoring 53 runs off 26 balls. In reply, Bangalore’s team could score 137 runs after losing 9 wickets. Kohli was the highest run-scorer for his team.

Batsman Team The match Run The wicket Bowling average Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 197 5969 4 115.75 James hildreth Somerset 196 3694 10 24.7 Samit Patel Nottingmusher 191 3602 165 26.76 Mahendra Singh Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 189 4398 0 – Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings 188 5369 36 30.36

Bangalore’s team are third with six points after winning three of the five matches. Delhi has won four out of five matches and is at the top of the table. Mumbai ranked second on the basis of better run rate. He has also won three matches.