Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore team is performing brilliantly in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. RCB continued their impressive run on Saturday and beat the Dhoni-led CSK by 37 runs. Captain Kohli is very happy with the win over Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli has described this win as the perfect team performance.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 90 in this match and was elected man of the match for his innings. On the basis of his innings, Bangalore challenged Chennai for 170 runs, in front of which the three-time winner CSK could only score 132 runs in 20 overs.

Kohli said, “This was one of our overall performances. Wanted to bat first, but got stuck in a bit of a difficult situation. We talked that a score of 150 runs would be good.”

Regarding his performance, Kohli said, “In the early matches I was putting more pressure on myself. When you start taking more pressure on yourself, you are unable to contribute as a player and your team needs it. It happens. The Super Over match changed a lot in me, where I had to perform or else we would have lost. “

Let me tell you that Virat Kohli had hit the critics due to poor performance in the initial matches of IPL. But now Kohli has played two innings of more than 70 runs in the last three games. As RCB, the team is looking much better this season and has won four of its six matches.

