Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated three-time winner Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in the 25th match of IPL played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This was CSK’s fifth defeat this season. With this victory, RCB registered their entry into the top four teams of the point table. RCB captain Virat Kohli played an unbeaten 90-run unbeaten innings in this match. He hit four fours and four sixes during his innings. He partnered 53 runs for the second wicket with opener Devdutt Padikkal (33 off 34 balls, two fours and a six) and then an unbeaten 76 for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dubey (22 not out).

After Kohli decided to bat after winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 169 for four, in response to which the Chennai Super Kings team could only manage 132 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Both teams had lost in the previous match and both were desperate to win. But Royal Challengers Bangalore won, their fourth win in six matches. Ambati Rayudu (42 runs, 40 balls, four fours) for Chennai Super Kings and N Jagadishan (33 runs, 28 balls), who played in the playing XI, played a 64-run partnership for the third wicket. But apart from these two, no other batsman could play with the stick and the team suffered a fifth defeat in seven matches. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chris Maurice took three for 19 while Washington Sundar took two wickets. Isuru Udana and Yuzvendra Chahal got one wicket each.

Earlier, Bangalore opener Aaron Finch (02) was again unsuccessful. He did not move the front foot at all in front of Deepak Chahar’s inswinger and this ball uprooted his stumps. Finch was thus dismissed for the third time in the powerplay. Now Kohli was at the crease. Despite the presence of Kohli and Padikkal, the team’s score in powerplay was 36 for one wicket. Padiqqal scored the first six of the innings in long on off Karn Sharma’s good length ball in the 10th over, after which the team’s score was 65 for one wicket after 10 overs.

The slow run pace in the middle overs has been a problem for the team for the last few matches and as soon as Padiqkal started to get aggressive, the next over was played by Shardul Thakur (2 for 40) in mid-off. He was dismissed by an easy catch to Faf du Plessis. On the fifth ball of the 11th over, AB de Villiers also came running, he could not open the account and the ball kissed the edge of his bat directly into the hands of wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It was a shock setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore whose score was 67 for three.