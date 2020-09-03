Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has shared a video on social media. In this video, he is seen putting cover drives during net practice. In preparation for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League (IPL), Biji Kohli posted this on Twitter, writing: “A proper cricketing shot cannot be equaled.” This video has received thousands of likes in a while.

Playing this cricketing shot is not easy, but Kohli is adept at playing it. Not this, Virat Kohli is included in the cricketers whose cover drive is the best. In the case of this shot, he is compared to Sachin Tendulkar.

It is noteworthy that all the players participating in the Indian Premier League, including Virat Kohli, are sharing the pictures and videos of their preparations on social media. The social activities of the players are creating tremendous enthusiasm among the fans.

Virat Kohli said on the third member of the family

Let us know that the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), playing under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, will once again appear on the field, seeking their first title in the 13th season. In the last 12 years, RCB has not been able to name a single IPL title. She has been the runner-up of the title 3 times, but has not been able to name it once.