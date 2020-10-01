new Delhi: Team India captain Virat Kohli and former South Africa captain AB de Villiers are considered one of the best batsmen in the world. Both play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. The special thing is that both players are also considered to be very good friends of each other. Now Kohli has once again expressed his special friendship with De Villiers.
Virat Kohli has written a very special message for him by sharing a picture with De Villiers on his Instagram account. Virat wrote on Instagram with the picture, “The most beautiful thing in the game is friendship and respect for each other which you share with the team players during your journey.”
Let me tell you that the picture Virat has shared is of the last match played against Mumbai Indians. In fact, in the last match, the Super Over was played after the match was tie, in which Virat and de Villiers won the RCB playing sensibly.
Let us know that his fans are very fond of this picture shared by Virat on social media. More than 21 lakh people have liked this picture on Instagram so far. Apart from this, thousands of fans are commenting and praising the friendship of both.
Batting first in the last match, Kohli’s army scored 201 runs, in response to which Rohit’s team also put the same score score on board in 20 overs. Later in the super over, Mumbai was able to score only seven runs. But despite Jasprit Bumrah’s dangerous bowling, Kohli and de Villiers managed to play the match by scoring 11 runs in their name.
read this also:
IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma created history after Kohli-Raina, became the third player to score 5000 runs in IPL.
IPL 2020: Violation of ‘bio-bubble’ will impose fine of one crore on the team, players will be out, know its rules
.
Leave a Reply