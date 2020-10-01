new Delhi: Team India captain Virat Kohli and former South Africa captain AB de Villiers are considered one of the best batsmen in the world. Both play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. The special thing is that both players are also considered to be very good friends of each other. Now Kohli has once again expressed his special friendship with De Villiers.

Virat Kohli has written a very special message for him by sharing a picture with De Villiers on his Instagram account. Virat wrote on Instagram with the picture, “The most beautiful thing in the game is friendship and respect for each other which you share with the team players during your journey.”