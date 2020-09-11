Indian team captain Virat Kohli is among the cricketers who are very serious about the game. From practice to cricket kit, he keeps a close watch. In a line, he prepares 360 ° for any tournament or match. Leave no stone unturned. In this sequence, just before the start of the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he was seen shaking his bat.

He shared a video on social media, in which he was cutting his bat handle short with saws. He wrote- This small thing, which makes a difference. A few centimeters are also very important for me to balance the bat. I like to take care of my bats. Several more bats are also seen behind him in the video.

On seeing the viral video on social media, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who plays in Mumbai Indians in the IPL, immediately sought his help. He wants Virat Kohli to repair his bats as well. He commented- I am sending some of my bats to you….

It is noteworthy that the current season of IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) out of the country due to Corona virus. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team will be pushing for the first title here and captain Kohli does not want to miss any preparation.